CALYPSO – James Kenan and North Duplin could wind up squaring off again on the baseball diamond as both teams are once again in the Duplin-Wayne Crossover Classic.
The four-team tournament was to be held this week on Monday and Tuesday at North Duplin High School.
JK (4-5) faces Goldsboro (2-8) and ND (9-2) meets Faith Christian (7-1) on Monday. The winners meet the following day.
The Rebels won the first Crossover event last season, beating the Tigers 5-3. This spring, ND whipped JK 11-4 on March 7 in Warsaw.
JK’s game with Wallace-Rose Hill last week was not played due to heavy rain that covered the Bulldogs’ diamond. No makeup date was set as of this Monday.
The Tigers lost 11-1 to Southwest Onslow last Friday as Mason Brown, Manny Bostic, Hayden McGee and Will Sutton were the lone JK players to log a hit.
McGee (47 pitches) and Brown (59 pitches) combined to give up nine hits and seven earned runs.
SWO (10-1, 5-1) led the ECC heading into this week’s action, just ahead of East Duplin (10-2, 4-1) and North Lenoir (7-2, 4-1), with South Lenoir (5-4, 3-2) still in the mix.
But the Tigers will be be up to their knees in competition this week with games in LaGrange on Tuesday against North Lenoir and a Thursday tilt against East Duplin on Thursday in Warsaw leading up to the Easter Holiday.
ND, which beat rival Rosewood last week for a shot at its second straight Carolina 1A Conference flag, should have an easier ride to the Crossover event.
The Rebels also were to face Jones Senior, Hobbton and Neuse Charter this week with the Wildcat encounter being the key game to keep ND in first place in the standings.
Softball field limited
The Crossover softball event will be a one-day, two-game event on Monday.
James Kenan (3-7) plays Wayne Christian (7-5) at 4 p.m. and Eastern Wayne (8-2) at 6 p.m.
Reece Outlaw walked and scored ND’s first run. Down 3-1, Iala Overton, Addy Higginbotham, Sara Thomas Tucker and Kasey Jones had hits in the four-run second.
Higgimbotham hit a 3-run HR in the third. Thomas Tucker and Jones laced hits and added runs in the five-run third.
Lilly Fulghum went yard in the fourth and Jones completed a 3 for 3 day with a double.
ND’s game against East Duplin was moved and was to be played on Wednesday of this week.
JK showed heart in a 12-9 loss to Southwest Onslow. The Tigers trailed 11-0 before striking for four runs in the fourth and five more in the sixth.
Anna Morgan Armstrong hit two home runs and drove in a season-high five runs.
Jourdan Joe and Grace Sheffield each laced two hits and drove in two runs, and Shylah Sloan had a hit, walk and scored twice.
JK was to get tested by ECC front-runners North Lenoir (7-2, 3-1) on Tuesday and East Duplin (8-3, 5-0) today (Thursday).