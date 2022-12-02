New York-based actress Kristin Wetherington enjoyed a homecoming of sorts in June when she returned to her alma mater as one of the stars of ECU Summer Theatre’s “Mamma Mia.” This weekend, she is home for the holidays with a Christmas concert performance in Washington, N.C.

“Home for the Holidays,” to be performed Saturday, reunites the Greenville native with several members of the “Mamma Mia” cast for a holiday showcase at the historic Turnage Theatre. Wetherington, a Harvard graduate with several Off-Broadway and film and television credits to her name, will be joined by ECU Musical Theatre program coordinator Jessica Doyle-Mekkes and more than half a dozen students for the performance.

Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.