There are probably a lot of things we need in times of crisis but likely two we can’t do without: good, honest leadership and credible information.
We need leaders unafraid to tell us the truth about the severity of our circumstances, no matter how difficult those circumstances may be. And we need those same leaders and their knowledgeable professionals to provide us with information that is both accurate and reliable, even if it’s information we may not want to hear.
As the coronavirus crisis continues to infect hundreds of thousands of the world’s citizens with the dangerous COVID-19 respiratory disease, disrupting everyday life as we know it, it is vital more than ever to have both honest leadership and credible information.
Even before the events of the past week, President Donald Trump had proven himself incapable of providing either of those things. There is reporting by The Washington Post just this weekend that U.S. intelligence officials were warning the Trump administration months ago about the severity of the coming health crisis the coronavirus would bring to the U.S., but that the information went unheeded and ignored.
There is evidence, however, that at least some top U.S. officials took the intelligence seriously. Our own Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, along with several other senators of both political parties, is now under fire for quietly dumping his own stock portfolio, which otherwise was headed for ruin like the 401(k) accounts of most Americans, and for privately warning a North Carolina group about the virus’ severity but not sounding the same alarm publicly.
Even as the coronavirus crisis was growing in our country, President Trump still refused to take the looming health crisis seriously, downplaying its severity for weeks. Only in the past week, as the stock market took its largest dive since the Great Recession, has the president finally seemed to grasp the gravity of what we’re facing.
But even then, he still resorted to exaggeration and flat-out lies about the availability of drugs that can counter COVID-19. Trump falsely asserted on Thursday that the Food and Drug Administration had approved the drug chloroquine, already used to treat malaria, for use fighting the coronavirus. The FDA commissioner later had to directly contradict the president, saying the agency has not approved the drug for fighting COVID-19. The FDA also had to contradict Trump’s description of the drug as a “game-changer,” saying there are no FDA-approved drugs to “treat, cure or prevent COVID-19.”
Asked about the discrepancy, Trump claimed he was just offering Americans hope. We of course need hope. But in order to have hope, we first have to have truth, and right now we’re not getting it from the White House.
State and local officials are doing a good job of keeping citizens updated with the latest information about the coronavirus crisis. Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration hasn’t downplayed the severity of the crisis or the upheaval it will cause. Cooper has already had to make several difficult decisions: closing schools for two weeks and shutting down dine-in services at all restaurants and bars.
And while we wish those decisions had been announced with more lead time, giving parents and restaurant owners and workers more time to prepare for the disruption, we realize crisis circumstances sometimes require speed over notification. Cooper no doubt is now facing an even bigger decision: whether to follow states like California, New York and Illinois and order a statewide “shelter in place” order. The governor should give North Carolinians several days notice before taking such a step.
We also applaud robust efforts by the officials with local health departments, area health care providers, schools, county and municipal governments and others to inform and advise the public and continue serving us in the coming days.
That kind of leadership and information will be sorely needed as we go forward. If we can get it, we’ll get through this crisis with less fear and uncertainty about what’s to come.
