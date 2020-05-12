HOOKERTON — Hookerton residents will be paying more for water and sewer services after the Board of Commissioners approved a fee increase at their budget workshop meeting on Monday.
The board met to discuss the 2020-21 fiscal year budget and shortfalls already being experienced due to COVID-19.
Hookerton is seeing decreases in the electric, sewer and water funds due to the governor’s order to prohibit the accumulation of late fees and disconnects of services, according to staff.
In March, the town’s collection rates for utilities payments were reduced more than 50 percent, town clerk April Vinson said.
“We had people on the (disconnect) list that have never been on the list before,” she said.
Three customers have reached out to town staff and informed them of the effects COVID-19 has had on them financially, Vinson said, adding she is unsure if the decrease in payments is a true reflection of virus' effect on the Hookerton community.
The town’s $1.4 million budget will include a 50-cent increase in water rates for in-town residents and a $1 increase for out-of-town residents.
In-town customers now pay a base rate of $27.50 while out-of-town residents pay $32.
The town has continued to raise water rates since 2011, when an alternative water fee arrangement with Greene County was discontinued.
When the arrangement ended, Hookerton customers experienced a drastic drop in their water rates, Vinson said. The town is slowly working to build up to a more sustainable water rate, she said.
A $1 rate increase on the sewer base rate was also approved for out-of-town residents. The additional funds will be used to treat the lift station at Village Park since it is the most costly to operate, Vinson said.
Commissioner Catherine Carraway made the motion to approve the rate increases. It was seconded by Doris Jones and passed unanimously. Increases will be effective on July 1.
Electric rates are expected to remain the same and total electric revenues are projected to be $1,630 less than the current year.
The town is projecting an increase in the electric fund balance of $30,000 due to new businesses opening in town. The town’s electric contingencies balance was increased and totals $70,615, due to the number of businesses opening in town that will require an electrical upgrade to Phase 3 service.
The town also will start paying on the well generator project. The repayment amount has not been formalized, but Vinson projects it to be $1,450 per year.
In the general fund, the draft budget also may include an increase in the town’s capital outlay building fund. This fund will be used to help enhance and attract new businesses to the town by repairing existing town-owned buildings.
Hookerton has increased its contingencies general fund to $11,653.
The town will hold a public hearing on the 2020-21 fiscal year budget at 6 p.m. on June 1. Due to social distancing guidelines, the meeting will be held at the Community Center. Those planning to attend the public hearing are requested to notify the town office so appropriate accommodations can be made.