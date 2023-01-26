CALYPSO – The North Duplin girls basketball team has not been tested often this season.
On Friday, the Rebels could get their toughest Carolina 1A Conference challenge when they travel to Smithfield to face Neuse Charter.
The Cougars are 10-8 overall and 2-2 in league play. But it could be another typical blowout for the Rebels, who drilled the Cougars 55-33 on Jan. 10 in Calypso.
That’s about how far North Duplin is from CC competition as Rosewood (0-15, 0-4) and Hobbton (1-12, 1-3) offer little resistance, and Lakewood (8-7, 3-1) and Union (8-6, 2-2) are clearly a cut or two below the Rebels (13-1, 4-0), who are coming off a 22-2, 9-1 season a year ago with the same roster.
And there’s every reason to believe the current Rebels are better and more savvy.
ND has won six straight since a 57-44 loss to 2A Eastern Wayne (12-4).
Last week the Rebels finished off two CC foes by a combined total of 61 points.
A trip to Union produced a 68-40 win as Reece Outlaw hit for 30 points and Addy Higginbotham 10 markers, five assists and four steals.
Tateyawna Faison had 18 points and 19 rebounds as the dominant player in the paint.
Three days later the Rebels thrashed Rosewood 58-25 behind 35 from Outlaw; 12 points, five assists and nine steals from Higginbotham; and 15 rebounds from Faison.
ND has six league games left in its regular season and then a pair in the CC Tournament. The state playoffs start Feb. 18 for a Rebel team that advanced to the third round in 2022 before falling to Wilson Prep 48-30.
BOYS BASKETBALL
HCA bounces back
for two more wins
Harrells Christian Academy rebounded from its first loss of the season to capture a pair of victories last week to improve to 18-1 overall and 1-1 in Three Rivers Conference play.
The earlier 66-8 win on Tuesday over Oakwood (Greenville) was a mismatch to say the least.
On Friday, Cape Fear Academy gave the Crusaders everything they could handle without cracking during a 44-43 triumph in Wilmington.
The outside shooting of Samir Gibbs came in handy as he nailed a pair of treys as part of his 11 points.
Dashaun McKoy pumped in 16 and had 11 rebounds while cousin Antonio McKoy added nine and Ethan Spell five.
Cape Fear (14-5, 1-1) trailed 32-24 entering the fourth quarter, but the Hurricanes came up short despite outscoring the Crusaders 19-12 in the final eight minutes of play.
HCA shot 53 percent from the field and 42 percent from behind the 3-point arc as Dashaun and Antonio McKoy and Spell all swished in bombs.
Conference play continues this week with HCA taking on Coastal Christian (9-13, 0-2) on Tuesday in Harrells before hosting a rematch with Cape Fear on Thursday.
The last regular season tilt is at home Feb. 3 as Fayettville Academy (16-6, 2-0) looks for a sweep and possibly a league title against the team it beat 63-49 on Jan. 12 in Fayetteville.
Rebels split
two CC tilts
Levi George had 21 points and seven rebounds and Cole Beavers and Brady Byrd each fired in 10 markers last Tuesday when North Duplin snapped a three-game losing streak by zapping Union 66-48.
Miles Branch and Eli Morrisey had eight and seven points respectively.
Efforts by Morrisey (seven), George (six) and Branch were far from enough on Friday during a 70-41 loss to Rosewood.
ND (6-9, 1-3) travels to Hobbton (4-9, 1-2) on Tuesday and to Neuse Charter (17-3, 4-0) on Friday.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apgenc.com