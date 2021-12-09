In the past four seasons, beating Midway and Clinton would have counted as two conference wins for James Kenan’s boys basketball team.
This season they’re just nice memories to start the season as both the Raiders and Dark Horses have been moved to a new conference for the next four years.
The Tigers recovered from a season-opening loss to North Pitt by taking down the two old ECC rivals last week.
James Kenan rallied from a 16-5 start at Midway for a 53-46 win on Tuesday.
“We played three strong quarters,” said JK coach Taylor Jones.
Andrew Pender, Jamaury Coe and Andrew Kornegay landed in double figures and made other significant contributions.
Pender tossed in 17 points and had seven rebounds and four assists.
Kornegay netted 10 markers and had six rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Coe added 13 points and had three steals.
The next day, the Tigers were the fast starters, rushing to a 21-13 advantage in Clinton en route to an impressive 50-30 win. A 26-6 streak in the third quarter fueled the win.
Clay Pridgen fired in a team-high 14 points, Danny Forsythe had nine and Pender 8 plus 11 boards and five assists. Kornegay and Marcus Baysden each chipped in with six.
JK faced an uphill battle in a season-opening 60-57 setback to North Pitt.
“We cut the lead to 1, but couldn’t make the play to win it at the end,” Jones said.
Pender’s 18 points paced the attack. Coe had 8 and Pridgen, Kornegay and Aiden Venecia each had seven points.
JK was to face 3A Southern Wayne on Monday this week and then have rematches with Midway and Clinton.
Panthers take OT
affair over Wildcats
Two games. Two wins.
One gave East Duplin coach Blake Lanier more stress.
The Panthers outscored Richlands 10-4 in overtime to win over its area rival 56-50 in Beulaville last Thursday night.
Center Jesse Clinesmith scored 15 points and Daunte Hall and Brecken Bowles had 13 apiece as ED won its second game in as many tries.
Teyshawn Johnson and Nizaya Hall added eight and seven points, respectively.
Two nights earlier, the Panthers rolled Croatan 70-49 in a game in which ED outscored the Cougars in every quarter.
Bowles threw down for 18, Daunte Hall 16,Mason Marshburn 12 and Nizaya Hall 11.
ED led 36-25 by halftime and many of the Panther players who were football players took steps to get into “basketball” shape.
This week, the Panthers were to travel to Jacksonville on Tuesday and host South Brunswick on Wednesday.
Rebel fall
to Jones Sr.
Dujuan Armwood scored 17 points and had 17 rebounds and younger brother Donovan had 15 points and eight boards, but North Duplin lost to Jones Senior 62-42 in the Rebels’ first game of the season.
Jones Senior (2-1) had three players in double figures and shot 41 percent from the field. ND managed to hit for 23 percent.
Neither team found its 3-point accuracy. Jones was 1-of-13; ND was 2-of-17.
ND was to travel to Lejeune on Tuesday and host Hobbton tonight (Thursday).
Crusaders roast
Liberty Christian
Junior Ethan Spell scored 27 points and eighth-grader J’Kaeshi Branson 25 as Harrells Christian used a 24-11 push in the third quarter to roast Liberty Christian 73-57 in the season opener for both schools.
Trent Jackson pitched in with 12 and had 12 rebounds, and Xavier Arrington got seven tallies and five boards.
HCA travels to Kinston on Tuesday to face rival Parrott Academy (2-3), and hosts Epiphany (1-4) today (Thursday).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tigers win OT thriller
Nora Williams scored 10 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter and two overtime sessions as James Kenan nipped Midway 66-65 on Tuesday last week in Warsaw.
Emma Avent also saved her best for last, scoring most of her 18 points late.
The two teams were never more than five points apart.
“It was a very physical game as 60 fouls were called,” said JK coach Kenny Williams. ‘They play a very aggressive style of defense that really bothered our girls all night long, but they hung in there.”
The next night, the Tigers lost Williams in the fourth quarter to an injury and Avent fouled out with three minutes to play as JK fell to Clinton 51-44.
“We were predictably a little sluggish physically and mentally after such a tough game the night before and never able to find any rhythm,” Williams said. “They jumped on us early and the lead stayed around 7 to 9 points. We did not play well, but the girls never quit. That heart and desire is something we can build on.
Avent’s nine points were tops for JK. Williams had eight, Latonia Mason seven and Rachel Blanchard six. Sophomores Railei Mouton and Lillie Kornegay each tossed in four markers.
Hatcher, Stanley
pace Panthers
Sallie Hatcher and Zoey Stanley combined for 29 points, but it was not enough last Thursday as East Duplin fell to Richlands 60-38 in Beulaville.
Hatcher, a sophomore post player, scored 17 and had 10 steals, four assists and four boards.
Stanley pumped in 12 and Makayla Kornegay six. But the Panthers’ 38 turnovers were costly.
Richlands jumped to leads of 18-9 and 40-21 at the first two stops. Both teams played a more even second half, but most of the damage had already been done.
ED had won its opener two days earlier, 35-24 over Croatan
The Panthers play two non-conference foes this week – Jacksonville and South Brunswick – before opening up ECC play.
Rebels open with win,
Bulldogs fall twice
North Duplin has just one senior on its roster.
So beating Jones Senior 43-7 last week in the Rebels’ home opener might be a sign things are turning around in Calypso.
Meanwhile, at the other end of Duplin County, Wallace-Rose Hill has started off with a pair of clunkers against the same team, falling to East Bladen 58-25 on Wednesday in Wallace and 57-24 the previous week in Elizabethtown.
