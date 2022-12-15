HARRELLS – Here come the Crusaders.
The Harrells Christian Academy boys basketball team is on fire, opening the season with eight straight wins, largely behind the play of newcomers Dashaun and Antonio McKoy.
But two other first-timers – Zicarein McNeil and BJ Bennett – are likewise impressive.
Freshman Antonio McKoy is burning the nets for 18.1 points, while sophomore Dashaun McKoy is tossing in 16.4, with McNeil is checking in with 8.9 and Bennett 5.4.
Last Friday, Dashaun ripped for 20 points and had 11 boards, with Antonio going for 18 and six rebounds when HCA thumped Fayetteville Christian 67-46 in Harrells.
Samir Gibbs added nine and Bennett seven as the Crusaders pulled away with 18-8 and 22-15 runs in the first two quarters, respectively.
Dashaun had 25, Antonio 16 and McNeil 12 the previous night during a 72-52 victory over South Columbus.
HCA slammed Southside Christian (Clayton) 77-34 to open the week as Antonio drilled in 29, Bennett 10, Ethan Spell nine and Gibbs eight.
Rebels’ streak ends
North Dupin clipped Spring Creek 44-26 to start the week and then lost consecutive games to Bear Grass Charter 54-37 and Lejeune 59-29 to drop to 4-2.
Richard Noble tossed in 14 and Tashawn McNeil-10 against the Gators, while Cole Beavers, Levi George and Eli Morrisey each filtered through four points.
ND will host James Kenan on Wednesday and Eastern Wayne on Friday. Both are 2A schools.
Tigers get revenge
on Dark Horses
TJ Oats pumped in 13, Jamaury Coe 11 and Stephon Stanley nine on Tuesday last week as James Kenan whipped Clinton 47-39 in Harmon Gym to avenge a 53-46 loss to the Dark Horses on Nov. 11 in Clinton.
“Our guys came out and played much better early in the game,” said Tigers head coach Taylor Jones, whose team led 22-13 at the half. “Clinton took the lead in the third but our guys responded and closed the game strong.”
JK (1-2) outscored Clinton 22-19 and 12-11 in the final two quarters. Jeffrey Arnett paced the Horses with 14, while Tigers Tyquise Wilson and Darius Harris chipped in seven apiece.
“We made free throws late and made stops when they were needed most,” said Jones, whose club opens ECC play Friday by visiting ECC foe Kinston.
GIRLS
Rebels stay
unbeaten
North Duplin ripped off three wins last week for the second straight week as the Rebels throttled Spring Creek, Bear Grass and Lejeune.
Reece Outlaw came through with 26 and Tateywana Faison 12 in the triumph over the Gators.
Outlaw (23), Addy Higginbotham (20) and Lilly Fulghum (nine) paced a 62-34 win on Wednesday over the Williamston club in Calypso.
Higginbotham was the top gun in a 48-18 conquest of the Devilpups last Friday. Faison added nine and Meghan Martin and Kasey Jones combined for nine more markers.
ND (6-0) hosts James Kenan on Wednesday and Eastern Wayne two days later.
Tigers fall to Horses
Lilly Kornegay had a career high 22 points and 23 rebounds last Wednesday, but James Kenan lost to Clinton 49-43 after beating the Dark Horses the previous week 49-48.
“It was another tough, physical game and was close throughout,” said JK coach Kenny Williams. “Neither team ever led by more than six. Clinton really focused their defense on containing (Ron’Nyia) Joyner and did a good job of it with their triangle-and-2 and box-and-1 looks. I was proud of her for not forcing it early.”
Joyner collected all 15 of her points in the second half, including a jumper to pull JK to within 43-41 before hurting a leg and leaving the game.
“We have four girls who played last year and a bunch that are just getting their first varsity action,” Williams said, so we just need to work through these growing pains and keep improving. The main thing is we need to value the basketball a little more, be stronger with it, and get a better feel for how quickly passing lanes close up at the varsity level.”
JK dropped to 1-2,
Panthers start
with pair of wins
Sallie Hatcher had 15 and 12 points in consecutive games as East Duplin beat Swansboro 36-31 and White Oak to start off the campaign with two victories.
Sophomores JaMyah Pickett netted 10 and Carrie Carr six as the Panthers used a 17-7 fourth-quarter push to rally from a 19-14 halftime deficit.
Pickett swished in nine and had six rebounds and three assists when ED withstood an 18-11 run from the Vikings. Carr added eight.
Denniyau Tanner scored 21 for White Oak.
ED travels to Eastern Wayne on Tuesday and hosts ECC foe North Lenoir on Friday.
Crusaders show
improvement
With a 4-3 beginning, Harrells Christian Academy is miles ahead of last year’s pace, a campaign in that ended with a 2-11 mark.
Georgia Moore hit for 14, Pipen Moore nine and Sabrina Batts eight last Thursday when the Crusaders tripped South Columbus 37-34 in Harrells.
Batts and Moore evenly split 22 and Moore added eight when HCA whipped Liberty Christian 34-26. HCA’s other victories came over Faith Christian 31-30 and Wilmington Christian 38-28.
