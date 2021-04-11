5N8A2263.jpg

East Carolina right fielder Lane Hoover fields a ball against Duke on Feb. 23 at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

 Scott Davis/The Daily Reflector

Outfielder Lane Hoover was a starter for the No. 9 East Carolina baseball team on Friday and second in the batting order for Game 1 of a doubleheader versus Memphis.

Hoover, who suffered a face injury on a diving catch attempt at Georgia Southern on Feb. 27, wore extra protective gear as he slapped a single to left field in the first at-bat of his 2-for-3 game with a run scored and a walk. The Pirates won 12-2.

The four-game weekend series against Memphis is part of nine straight games for the Pirates at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Go to reflector.com for complete coverage of the series.

Two of the next three AAC matchups for ECU will be on the road, including next week at Houston.

- The Daily Reflector

