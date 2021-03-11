It’s been a year since we’ve had a normal day of school.
On March 11, 2020, we were released early because of the spread of a virus called Corona.
A week off from school should have been a good thing.
Then it turned to two weeks, then a month, and then three more months. Next thing you know, I’m starting senior year on a Google meet in my bed at 8 in the morning.
It was hard to adjust to at first, it was all Google meets and due dates. Then we started going back in person one week at a time. It slowly started to feel normal again but it isn’t like it’s supposed to be.
There’s nothing we can control about the current situation, but what we can control is our attitudes.
Despite the odd senior year, it has taught me some big things, especially making me become more independent.
I say it’s a good thing because May is right around the corner and the real world is right outside our school doors.
Once we cross that stage it’s every man for themselves.
With the end of our year coming up, we just found out our prom is being cancelled. That really upset a lot of my peers and myself, since we’ve been waiting for prom since freshman year.
I’m still keeping hope that we have an in-person graduation; that would be a good way to end our journey.
I am still confused and upset about my senior year. I really hope the class of 2022 has a pretty normal senior year, since going out without a bang really isn’t what we all want.
I hope they can walk the auditorium on the first last day of school and boo the freshman, have senior skip day and actually have an amazing prom and wonderful graduation.
That’s all we really want now but it’s looking pretty doubtful. But we all have our fingers crossed.
Jordan Barwick is a senior at Wallace-Rose Hill High School.