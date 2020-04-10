Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT FOR ALL OF EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA... .THE COMBINATION OF VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND NORTHWEST WINDS GUSTING 25 TO 30 MPH WILL CREATE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR ALL OF EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEWPORT/MOREHEAD CITY HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND GUSTY WINDS|, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 029 MARTIN, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 044 PITT, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 045 WASHINGTON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 046 TYRRELL, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 047 MAINLAND DARE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 079 GREENE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 080 BEAUFORT, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 081 MAINLAND HYDE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 DUPLIN, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091 LENOIR, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 092 JONES, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 094 PAMLICO, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 193 NORTHERN CRAVEN, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 194 SOUTHERN CRAVEN, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 195 WEST CARTERET, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 196 EAST CARTERET, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 198 INLAND ONSLOW, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 199 COASTAL ONSLOW, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 203 NORTHERN OUTER BANKS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 204 OCRACOKE ISLAND AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 205 HATTERAS ISLAND. * TIMING...UNTIL 6 PM TODAY. * WINDS...NORTHWEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS 25 TO 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 20 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES...UPPER 50S TO MID 60S. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&