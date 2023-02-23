Ease into the changes you make this year, and you’ll be pleased with the results. Keep an open mind, but don’t let anyone take control or cause you to act hastily. Handle matters yourself to avoid misinformation. Patience and discipline will help you get your timing down and your plan complete.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Question anyone who appears to be giving you inaccurate information. Do your due diligence and find out firsthand whether an idea you have is feasible.