BEULAVILLE – By the time you read this the East Duplin softball team will have a good gauge on its progress with early contests this week at South Lenoir on Tuesday and a Duplin County rematch at North Duplin the following day. Both games have a bearing on the season, but regardless of the outcomes, the Panthers will still go on the road for the third straight time to face James Kenan today (Thursday) in Warsaw. East Duplin, which entered the week 8-3 overall and 5-0 in ECC play, warmed up for one of its biggest weeks by crushing Southwest Onlsow 18-1 in Jacksonville last Thursday and followed it up the next day by topping Wallace-Rose Hill 7-1 in Beulaville. Eleven-run first buries Stallions East Duplin laid down the law early on the Stallions by rushing to 11 runs in the first inning. Southpaw hurler Morgan Brown yielded just two hits, while striking out seven. The Panthers bashed 16 hits, walked five times, reached base four times via SWO errors, swiped eight bases in eight attempts to break the Stallions (5-9, 2-4) early and often. Kinsley Bond (3 for 4), Ashlyn Stokes (2 for 5) and Addison Tuck (2 for 3) each drove in a pair of runs. Chandler Mobley and Brown each had an RBI, and Neyland Tate had four hits in five trips to the plate as ED hit an incredible .471. Tuck, Stokes and Mobley each drilled a double. The Panthers notched three runs each in the third and fifth frames and one in the second. SWO got its lone run in the fourth. Seven players scored twice as the rout included nine players with a hit. Mobley goes yard, Tate rips three hits Last season, Chandler Mobley shared Duplin’s Elite Ms. Softball title with James Kenan’s Rachel Blanchard. Mobley hit her third home run of this season and added two singles to up her average to .447 during the win over the Wallace-Rose Hill. She scored three times. Neyland Tate added three hits in four trips and senior catcher Stokes had an RBI hit. ED scored in three innings to lead 4-0 heading into the sixth, when WRH struck for its lone run. The Panthers countered with three runs in their biggest inning. Quick Pitches Stokes (16 for 32) and Bond (14 for 28) are hitting at a .500 clip near the midpoint of the season, while Tate is at .471 and Tuck .355. Stokes’ 17 RBI are a team-high and she’s tops in extra base hits (five doubles, one triple, one HR). Mobley has three doubles and Bond a pair of triples. ED is 111 of 282 for a team batting average of .394, outscoring the opposition 111-24. Brown is 6-3 in the circle in nine starts. She has struck out 67 and walked 11 with an ERA of 2.30 in 51.2 innings as the Panthers’ workhorse, pitching all but 11.1 team innings this season. Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apgenc.com
BEULAVILLE – By the time you read this the East Duplin softball team will have a good gauge on its progress with early contests this week at South Lenoir on Tuesday and a Duplin County rematch at North Duplin the following day.