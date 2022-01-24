An online forum organized by AARP this week will focus on ways to increase and improve affordable housing options for older adults in the Greenville area.
The Forum on Housing Options for Older Adults in Pitt County starts at 2 p.m. and is open for registration through Wednesday. Experts from AARP and the RL Mace Universal Design Institute will moderate and offer information on the lack of affordable housing and how to address it, a release said.
The Ronald L. Mace Universal Design Institute is a nonprofit organization based in North Carolina dedicated to promoting the concept and practice of accessible and universal design. The event will bring together national, state and community leaders to find ways to increase and improve housing options with a special focus on the role that accessory dwelling units can play in in Greenville.
Invited presenters from the community include Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly; Anette Eubanks, Area Agency on Aging, Mid East Commission; Rich Zeck, Executive Director, Pitt County Council on Aging; Chantae Gooby, Senior Planner, Greenville Planning; Tiana Berryman, Housing Administrator, Greenville Community Development.
Other presenters include; Shannon Guzman Sr., strategic policy adviser, AARP Public Policy Institute; Rosalie Calarco, associate state director for the Coastal Region, AARP NC; Richard Duncan, executive director, RL Mace Universal Design Institute.
Organizers said the goal of the forum is to drive growth in affordable, appropriate housing for older adults and it is open to those who register https://bit.ly/PittCountyHousing by Wednesday.