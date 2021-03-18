In the spring of 1999, Pat Barrow shared his vision of forming a chapter of Habitat for Humanity (HFH) in Duplin County.
A group of concerned citizens began to make his vision a reality. Then Hurricane Floyd devastated our county.
However, in the midst of the recovery efforts, HFH was established and the board of directors began to work. Houses were built in Wallace, Rose Hill, and Beulaville. Eventually, Duplin HFH merged with Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity in Wilmington and the work continues, including rebuilding and repairing homes.
According to their website, HFH “is a nonprofit organization that helps families build and improve places to call home. We believe affordable housing plays a critical role in strong and stable communities.”
Unfortunately, the lack of affordable housing is a critical issue in Duplin County, as well as in surrounding counties. I recently participated in a panel discussion with representatives from the counties of New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, and Duplin.
We reviewed data from an eight-county area in the Cape Fear area and discovered that our communities share the same challenges in providing adequate housing for our citizens. Hurricane Florence in September 2018 exposed the lack of emergency housing, the shortage of rental properties, and the absence of any kind of shelter in Duplin County.
The NC Institute of Medicine and the NC Department of Health and Human Services have established the Healthy NC 2030 task force which has set the goal of meeting housing, education, public health, and economic opportunity needs in the next decade.
“Severe housing problems” is No, 9 on their list of 21 health indicators, all of which are related and affect the health and well-being of local communities.
According to the data we reviewed during the panel discussion, three Cape Fear counties, including Duplin, rank in the top 20 counties in NC with severe housing problems. The recent panel discussion was organized and hosted by the Regional Equity Sub-Committee of the Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development’s Racial and Social Justice Taskforce.
This group was organized by Dr. Jimmy Tate and involves people from several regional counties and many different occupations. The taskforce recently adopted this Mission Statement: “The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development’s Racial and Social Justice Taskforce seeks to foster a greater understanding and appreciation for diversity, equity, and inclusion through leadership, education, and community support, with the purpose of bringing awareness of systemic injustice and eliminating barriers to representation and fairness.”
Adequate housing is just one of many issues the task force has identified as being crucial to the development and well-being of our fellow citizens in our local communities.
The housing challenge is enormous and there are no easy answers. The first step is being taken, identifying the need.
Sharing the vision of providing adequate housing and making that a reality will require hard work and a concerted effort. In light of these housing concerns, the words of Psalm 127:1 come to mind, “ Unless the LORD builds the house, those who build it labor in vain.”
Phillip Gladden is pastor of Wallace Presbyterian Church. He can be contacted at pnglad@charter.net.