CARY — The start of a much-hyped North Carolina football season not only begins in five weeks and two days, but from a non-traditional sense, it also is the start of important Atlantic Coast Conference play for the Tar Heels at Virginia Tech.
Getting to that game in peak condition was on Mack Brown’s mind for his team while he was at the Bill Dooley Pigskin Preview last Friday, one day after ACC media days in Charlotte, where UNC being a darkhorse College Football Playoff team was a trendy pick and topic.
“What we need to do is quit reading the press clippings, because we’ve been a little darling in the press and we haven’t proved anything,” Brown said when asked to give a 2-minute response about his team’s intentions heading into official preseason practices. “We need to create some depth and play hard every week and not be an up-and-down team like we were last year.”
UNC went 8-4 in 2020, Brown’s third season in his return leading the Heels, ending the regular season with a 62-26 rout of Miami and then losing 41-27 to Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl.
A 130-team “power poll” for this season in the Phil Steele Preview Magazine ranked Carolina No. 14 in the nation. Notable also was N.C. State at 28th, Wake Forest No. 36, Appalachian State No. 42, Virginia Tech at No. 44, East Carolina 69th and Duke checking in at No. 99.
ECU plays App. State in Charlotte during Week 1.
The Dooley Pigskin Preview was part-football, part-fundraiser and part-anecdotes among in-state coaches. They were asked what gives them joy in coaching, and Brown hit on the transition from the COVID-19 pandemic-altered season a year ago to this year.
“We couldn’t see our players and couldn’t see our coaches and see each other, and that’s not the way this is supposed to work,” Brown, 69, said. “Then you see people lose their jobs, people dying, people that couldn’t eat and I saw people that couldn’t feed their children, and I couldn’t think of anything any worse. ... What I’ll say is the five guys at this table are really good men who care about what’s right and care about their families, they are good husbands and good fathers, and what we do, this for is the kids. There is nothing better than to mentor kids.
“Don’t ever forget that this is about players. It’s about what we do for them trying to mentor them, and that is the joy that we have out of this, at the end of the day.”
The few coaches who followed, including third-year East Carolina coach Mike Houston, echoed Brown’s theme.
“You do a lot of things in our job and a lot of it you have to do that doesn’t have anything to do with football, but the best two to three hours each day are the time you spend with the kids,” Houston said. “Whether that is out on the practice field or a meeting room and just sitting and talking to them 1-on-1 in your office. That is what motivates you and gives you enjoyment of the job.”
Houston added that, on the field, he wants to take “the next step” this year with the Pirates. ECU is seeking its first bowl bid since 2014.
Dave Doeren is entering his ninth season at N.C. State with a 55-46 record leading the Wolfpack. Like UNC, N.C. State is a popular on-the-rise squad among prognosticators in a league that has been dominated in recent years by annual national championship contender Clemson. NCSU opens against South Florida in Raleigh and then travels to Mississippi State.
It hosts Clemson for its fourth game Sept. 25.
“It’s about maximizing your opportunities and your roster talent,” said Doeren, who went 4-8 in 2019 and then 8-4 last year, highlighted by a 7-3 ACC mark. “It does take a little bit of luck, from an injury aspect of things. I think all of us will tell you that every play counts and it’s about making those plays and finding a way to make one more than your opponent. You need to enjoy the ride, because I think we’ve been through a ton as coaches and as players.”