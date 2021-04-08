Make it your own
While you can’t go all out with paint and taking out walls like you could if you owned the home, most rental agreements do allow you to customize your new space to an extent. Here are some tips for making your place a home.
Deck the walls
Some apartments and landlords may even let you paint custom colors as long as they are approved or you agree to repaint when you move out. If you can’t paint, look into removable wall coverings.
These aren’t your mother’s wallpaper. They are available in solid colors and patterns. Make sure to test a sample before you go all in to prevent any damage you may have to pay for. Other options to cover up boring beige are colorful floating shelves stacked with interesting knicknacks, gallery walls of your favorite art and photographs, and walls lined with soft fabrics for texture.
Work the light
Your landlord may allow you to replace boring builder light fixtures with more interesting pieces of your own. Make sure
you get permission in writing before changing out fixtures and, if necessary, get a pro to do it for you. Store the old fixtures so you can put them back before you move. In the kitchen, add easy (and stickable) LED lighting under the cabinets for a great workspace and a modern touch.
Work the space
If you’re blessed with a giant room or a studio, use furniture like tall shelving as a room divider to cut it into homier, more cozy spaces.
Also consider fun screens, benches or curtains for this duty. If you’ve got a tiny space, remember to decorate to scale. Use light colors and mirrors to make the room seem larger. If permanent fixtures, like bath tiles, are a color you can’t abide, pick a complementary hue you love as the focal point of the space.