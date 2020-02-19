Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOWFALL EXPECTED THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY MORNING... .RAINFALL WILL TRANSITION TO A WINTRY MIX, AND THEN TO ALL SNOW FOR MUCH OF EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING AS LOW PRESSURE STRENGTHENS OFF THE COAST. GREATEST SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS ARE GENERALLY EXPECTED ALONG AND NORTH OF THE NEUSE RIVER, WHERE SUB-FREEZING TEMPS WILL ARRIVE EARLIER IN THE NIGHT. THE HEAVIEST SNOW WILL FALL THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT HOURS, WITH POTENTIAL BANDING LEADING TO LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. SNOW WILL GRADUALLY TAPER OFF FROM WEST TO EAST EARLY FRIDAY MORNING AS THE LOW MOVES FURTHER OFF THE COAST. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO THREE INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA MAINLY ALONG AND NORTH OF THE NEUSE RIVER. * WHEN...FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&