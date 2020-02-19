JFK said “We deserve the kind of government we get.” That really resonates with me now.
What kind of America do we want for our children and even us old folks? Based on the last four years citizens don’t care, evidenced by voting for the evil, lying, law-breaking Trump and his cult filled with unscrupulous/despicable, characters who have promoted Trump as he committed/commits many serious crimes against our nation.
Refusing to corporate with an investigation is proof of guilt. Trump has surrounded himself with low-lifes who lie (like AG Barr), protecting Trump while benefiting illegally. If anyone can’t see what took place in that fake Senate trial, they don’t want to. I wonder how many cult members have Russian money in their pockets? Moscow Mitch comes to mind.
I can almost understand how people voted Trump in 2016, but after his three years, his many crimes, why the support? Polls show Trump has 49 percent approval, so what type of citizenry continues supporting the Trump un-American/law-breaking cult?
If Trump/Republicans retain control in 2020 election, I predict that just before the 2024 election, Trump will create a catastrophe, then claim “No Elections During Crisis,” Trump will then be president until death. Family members will take over. Far fetched? Who will stop him? The 49 percent? Look and listen to them, they have had 40 plus years of Bible thumping brain washing. Don’t the pro-Trump letters to this paper give you a clear picture? It’s the 49 percent mind-set.
Another prediction: Trump will have government-run news media and private schools will replace public education. Informants will cover America, and if any citizen trashes the Trump machine they will be destroyed. Courts are loaded with Trump appointed judges, SCOTUS, AG Barr, state governors and more. Bible thumpers will continue keeping citizens poor and stupid. Get the picture?
Dewey Funkhouser
Greenville