WARSAW – There is little time to waste if a player is suffering a cardiac arrest situation.
And while it may be a somewhat odd occurrence, time is of the essence.
“For every minute someone is in cardiac arrest, their chances of survival go down 5 percent,” said Ashley Long, a certified athletic trainer who has a doctorate in kinesiology and exercise science.
If a situation like this happened last year at a local high school football game the player may have died, given that it took 30 minutes for an ambulance to arrive.
Long, who works for Mount Olive Family Medicine Center, spearheaded a one-day clinic for first responders, coaches, school trainers and athletic directors to learn how to recognize and treat such problems as cardiac arrest, heat illness, concussions and cervical spine injuries.
The Duplin County School system co-sponsored the workshop, which was funded by a grant. The workshop was a combination of classroom teaching and discussion and hands-on instruction.
Rebecca Hackney and Heather Houston, certified trainers at James Kenan and East Duplin, respectively, were also lead instructors.
Long, who runs the concussion clinic at her job, said knowledge of the proper procedures and techniques is key in turning a situation from tragic into manageable.
“What the first responders do and don’t do before more trained medical professionals arrive is essential,” Long said. “For example, heat stroke and sickle cell (anemia) often get confused. Sickle Cell is a rare genetic trait a child could have and still participate in sports. Yet it only typically shows itself during hard exercise in the heat.
“So in heat illness you might have to do a full body immersion (into water). But with Sickle Cell a patient needs oxygen and to be transported, probably not a full immersion. What happens before EMS arrives is critical. So it’s important to know the symptoms and differences.”
Part of the classroom instruction dealt with a school’s staff having a plan of action and practicing the steps.
Long said she is attempting to get “a base-line brain reading of every athlete in Duplin County. Then should something happen on the field, a medical professional could compare the readings.
The days of “Get up and shake it off,” are gone, she said. Staying down and getting help is often the best medicine, even if nothing can be found initially.
“Concussions are invisible injuries where a first responder is relying on what an athlete tells you, their perception, which could be tainted because of the shock, and their desire to ignore it and stay on the field. A balance has to be struck, even though we want kids to learn about the character development of their sport.”
Long said head and neck injuries are both confused and intermingled together.
“Knowing when or if to move an injured player is important,” she said.”For example, you want to make sure the spine is not fractured before they are moved.”
Two EMS workers were also on hand to add expertise. Four students volunteered as hurt “patients.”
Each school was asked to bring a football helmet, since there are different styles in removing the face masks. In many cases removing the face mask is recommended over taking off the entire helmet.
“Some have quick-release buttons and others have clips with screws and washers,” Long said. “The quick-release helmets are removed by garden shears.
Long also spoke about rules governing athletics, such as the temperature the N.C. High School Athletics Association says is too high during an outdoor practice.
Clinic participants left with knowledge and techniques, and each school was gifted a cooling tub by Bob and Cameron Kornegay.
Long said she hopes the workshop will be an annual event, but warned that it is grant funded.
“The post-workshop evaluations said the participants loved the hands-on aspect,” Long said.