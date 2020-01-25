SERVICES
Ayden Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) 462 Second St., Ayden, will host Jonathan Lotz, director of Jonathan Lotz Ministries, at 10 a.m. Sunday. Lotz is the grandson of Evangelist Billy Graham and son of Anne Graham Lotz.
English Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 101 Arthur St., will host revival rejuvenation services at 7:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Guests include Minister Travian Edwards, Eldress Jeanette Midgette, Minister Gloria Stephens and Elder Darryl Smith.
Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 2506 Mill St., Winterville, will host a quarterly meeting with Communion service at 7 p.m. on Feb. 1, followed by a worship service at 11 a.m. on Feb. 2.
Holly Hill Original Free Will Baptist Church, 755 Porter Road, will host a women’s conference at 8:30 a.m. today. The theme is “Let Go and Let God.” Registration fee is $10, which includes breakfast.
House of Judah Church of God Ministries, 3867 W. Wilson St., Farmville, will host Pastor Chester Beamen and St. Paul Ministry of Walstonburg at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Liberty Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2704 N.C. 903 South, La Grange, will host a quarterly meeting service and Communion at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Progressive Free Will Baptist Church, 1503 Hooker Road, will have quarterly meeting service at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m.
St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, 1251 Fleming School Road, will host a men’s fellowship meeting at 9 a.m. today. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Elbert Coburn of New Mercies Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church.
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, will host a women’s event, “Daughter of the King” at 11 a.m. today. Black History Month celebration at 11 a.m. on on Feb. 2. Guest speakers will include the Rev. Deborah R. Jordan and Minister Nikki W. Miller. The event also will feature a presentation by St. Matthew’s Baptist Church, Raleigh. Refreshments will be served. The church will host a Black History Month celebration at 11 a.m. on Feb. 2.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Greenville, 131 Oakmont Drive, Greenville, will host the ECU Medical Reader’s Theater presentation of “Breathing” by Jay Baruch at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Gladie Hamilton will speak at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 2. The topic will be “African American Poetry.” A coffee hour will follow both services.
Waterside Free Will Baptist Church, 4631 Moye Turnage Road, Farmville, will have quarterly meeting at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Lunch will be served. Eldress Sarah Tyson and Patrick’s Chapel will be guests at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
White Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 4501 Mobley’s Bridge Road, Grimesland, will host a unity service at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The Rev. Jeffrey Wilson and St. Edwards Church of Dover will be guests.
EVENTS
Ormondsville Free Will Baptist Church, 3745 Ormondsville Road, Ayden, will host the Anchormen quartet at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Reimage Church, 3950 Victory Lane, Winterville, will host singer-songwriter Pat Barrett at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Barrett, best known for writing “Good, Good Father” with Grammy Award-winner Chris Tomlin, has been nominated for New Artist of the Year for the Gospel Musical Association’s 49th Dove Awards. Tickets are $15-$45. Visit https://transparentproductions.com/events/pat-barrett-winterville for tickets or more information.
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 2979 Wesley Church Road, Farmville, will host the Four in Christ gospel group at 6 p.m. on Sunday. A fellowship dinner will follow the program.
Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.