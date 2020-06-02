FARMVILLE — With the COVID-19 pandemic still lingering, Farmville Commissioners opted to postpone the town’s annual Independence Day Celebration to Sept. 3.
Farmville Parks and Recreation interim director Isiah Lubben recommended the town move the event due to the governor's gathering limitations and the town's inability to enforce the six-foot social distancing requirements.
“It’s hard to distance people, even out in the open," Commissioner Brenda Elks said. "We do have a fantastic fireworks display and a lot of people come and watch it. It would be hard to control because there are going to be people everywhere.”
Elks suggested the date be set for Sept. 4 since it was a Friday.
“It may create an overtime situation,” town Manager David Hodgkins said, explaining staff does not usually work late on Fridays.
Sept. 4 is also the Friday of Labor Day weekend and many people could be going out of town, Hodgkins said.
Two years ago, commissioners voted to hold the Independence Day Celebration every July 3. This would allow the town to pre-book months in advance and would provide consistency, so that everyone knew when the celebration would be held, according to Farmville Mayor John Moore.
“We voted to be specific on when we were having the fireworks display," Elks said. "So are we going to move it next year if (July 3) is on a (weekend)? If we voted to always have it on (July 3) are we going to switch it again? We’re leaving a mixed message."
Moore wanted to first ensure commissioners wanted to still have the celebration.
Since the money was already allotted in the 2020-21 fiscal year budget, commissioners said they did.
“Hopefully, we’ll be in a different scenario in September … I feel we need to give our citizens something to look forward to,” Elks said.
A new contract was provided by Zambelli, the fireworks providers. The contract has a COVID-19 clause that allows the town to cancel or postpone the Sept. 3 date if another outbreak of COVID-19 occurs, according to Lubben.
Elks made a motion to move the celebration to Sept. 3. It passed 4-0. Commissioner Jamin Dixon was absent.
The celebration will include food trucks and a band.