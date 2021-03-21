With so many struck by financial hardship during the last year and many young adults struggling with their careers, friends and family members loaning money to one another has become increasingly common.
While you might think of this as a simple, compassionate gesture, you might not be unaware of the legal requirements of such loans and the corresponding tax ramifications. There are important distinctions.
Say, for example, you make any kind of loan — maybe to help a young adult purchase a home or a car. You must charge a minimum rate known as the Applicable Federal Rate (AFR), that will depend on the term (or length) of the loan.
Short-term is less than three years, mid-term is three to nine years, and anything over nine years is long-term.
The table of AFR rates is set and published by the IRS every month, usually somewhat in sync with market rates. You will need to use the rate that applies to the loan-date, its length and payment frequency.
For example, going to www.IRS.gov and searching AFR, I find a 10-year loan with monthly payments would require a minimum rate of 1.6 percent for March 2021.
While it may not seem like much, if you do not charge at least that AFR, the IRS may treat the implied interest as a nondeductible interest expense, impose a tax on the lender, and charge other penalties, according to the Internal Revenue Code. Best to charge the rate and keep records.
Now, if you forgive part or all of the loan to avoid this, any amount will first count toward your annual exclusion for the gift tax.
The IRS allows a gift of up to $15,000 currently to be given to any one person, by another each year, without triggering taxes.
For example, two parents could each give $15,000 worth of cash or items to their child, totaling $30,000 per year. Any amount given beyond the $15,000 annual exclusion per person becomes taxable, however not to the recipient but to the giver.
Alternatively, givers can file paperwork to reduce their Lifetime Gift Tax Exclusion (usually utilized when passing on an estate at the time of their death). And of course, an exception to the gift limit also exists whenever money is paid directly to an educational institution to cover tuition or a medical institution to cover medical expenses. Those payments, in any amount, are never taxable to the giver or beneficiary.
The annual gift exclusion can even be used as a strategy for the giver to avoid taxes legally. If you own securities in the form of stock or a mutual fund that has appreciated, on which you will owe taxes when you sell, you can directly gift (up to the $15,000 limit) the appreciated securities.
By doing this, you never owe the taxes on the appreciated value; and the recipient’s tax basis is “stepped-up” to the current value as of the date of receipt.
For example, if you bought $5,000 worth of stock five years ago that has grown to a value of $15,000 today, and you would therefore owe taxes on $10,000 in capital gains, that tax can be eliminated if you were already planning to use the annual gift exclusion.
To do that, simply contact your broker to find out what they require to transfer the ownership of the appreciated securities, up to that dollar limit — usually a simple letter suffices, which also serves as a record for the IRS should it become necessary. Being aware of current tax law can both keep you out of trouble and save you money.