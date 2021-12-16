RALEIGH – Oscar Iraheta knows how to put the heat on a defender.
He’s also a gentleman with a soft heart.
Wallace-Rose Hill’s senior jack-of-all positions on an O-line that paved the way for over 7,000 rushing yards en route to the 2A state final lives two vastly different lives.
Iraheta was honored for both his brawn and gamesmanship last Saturday when he was announced as the NCHSAA’s 2A Sportsmanship recipient for the East Region.
Between whistles on the gridiron, he specializes in taking out monster defensive tackles and nose guards, and linebackers and defensive backs who step into his territory.
The 6-foot, 240-pound senior, though, is anything but scary when the action stops.
“He’s a loving teddy bear, loved by everyone in school, and just the nicest, respectful person,” coach Kevin Motsinger said. “He’s a kid you’d love your daughter to date. But when he puts his helmet on – look out.
“If you’ve watched us a little, you’ve seen him by himself, planting a kid,” Motsinger said. “It’s a violent, physical game and Oscar plays the game that way every time he steps on the field. He plays the game they way it should be played.”
The “captain” in the trenches can show others how to play the game because of his flexibility and experience. He plays tackle, but has played guard and was a starter at center when he was a sophomore.
“He’s the only kid we have who can efficiently play all five positions – center, right and left guard, right and left tackle,” said Motsinger, who guided WRH to a state title when Iraheta was an eighth-grader.
“Zach Dobson was that guy on the offensive line in 2017, and that’s exactly the role Oscar played for us. He’s the ring leader. Just a phenomenal football player.”
Iraheta grappled, tussled and fought against bigger linemen nearly every game, and the playoffs were no exception, particularly in wins over West Craven, Princeton, Northeastern and Shelby, a team that finally wore down WRH (13-3) in the third quarter of a 55-34 win for the Golden Lions.
