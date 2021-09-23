It wasn’t a Super Saturday in college football as upsets were few and must-see replays were merely stunning and not ground-breaking or nation-shaking.
Well, unless you were an ECU fan.
The AAC bottom-dwellers and Division 1 program that can’t beat many of its contemporaries or even a number of schools at a lower level, was the highlight reel of the weekend.
The Pirates were about to jump ship most of their game against Marshall, down 38-21 midway through the fourth quarter, when a dash of magic powder unveiled a 21-0 burst.
Rahjai Harris scored from a yard out with 55 seconds left and Ja’Quan McMillian had an interception at the 1-yard line to seal a 42-38 win in Huntington, W. Va.
But is this a game that turns the culture around at ECU?
The Pirates have been in the moat of the AAC and Conference USA. They are 18-50 with three 9-loss seasons since 2015. That’s a .298 winning percentage.
Historically, ECU has a .482 winning percentage.
Current coach Mike Houston was 8-16 from 2019 to the present. His predecessor, Scotty Montgomery went 9-26 from 2016 to 2018.
And this is not to say North Carolina has an abundance of great football programs. UNC is ranked 54th all-time in terms of wins and losses. NCSU is lower. Both have winning percentages just above .500.
Both are also near the current bottom of the ACC in terms of all-time winning percentage.
Duke might be a better comparison. The Blue Devils went 15-33 from 2008 to 2011 and 52-39 from 2012 to 2018. And they have ECU-like numbers – 7-16 – the past two seasons.
It’s just hard to understand why ECU cannot win.
And harder to believe so many fans flock into Dowdy-Franklin Stadium on Saturdays.
Yet excluding last Saturday, ECU specialized in losing football games.
The Pirates are never in a position to break your heart, like NCSU, which seems to specialize in that form of fan slapping.
Each season the Pirate staff says it has talent, enough depth, quality skill position players, had great summer workouts and spring seasons, and that they are on target for a better season.
Each year expectations go unmet.
They have a player or two but nothing more.
Most games they don’t look like they belong on the same field as their opponent.
Yet ECU was a somewhat hot program from 2010-15 when Ruffin McNeill went 35-21. Another good-old-days period was during Skip Holtz’s 37-24 run from 2005 to 2009. But even those pale to the Pat Dye days (66-47-1 from 1974-79).
So perhaps the Pirates’ win over mighty Marshall is an omen.
It was ECU’s largest fourth-quarter comeback win since the 1992 Peach Bowl, when the Pirates erased a 17-point deficit to beat NC State and finish with a No. 9 national ranking.
Or perhaps Greenville will always be one of those “nice-place-to-visit, impossible-place-to-win-at campuses.”
Maybe ECU is the Chicago Cubs of college football.
College football has been around more more than 115 years and ECU will one day be in the BCS Series if the law-of-average wheel has been in the spin cycle long enough.
It could take awhile.
Or it might be happening now.
And somewhere right now there are Pirate fans who know one year they’ll find the buried treasure.
Was beating Marshall a stop on the map?
Hey, tiny Butler’s hoops teams made it to the NCAA National Championship game two years in a row (2010, 2011), and were within a shot of beating Duke during one trip.
You’d believe it if you were told Appalachian State made it into soon-to-be expanded BCS field.
Who had heard of the Mountaineers outside of a few states before they beat Michigan in 2007 in front of more than 100,000 unfriendly fans in Ann Arbor.
Mark my words.
One day, pigskins will fly high in Greenville.