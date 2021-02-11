Teams from Farmville Central and South Central remained unbeaten on the season; Ayden-Grifton’s varsity boys dropped consecutive games to Washington and the South Central girls won twice in recent basketball action.
FCHS boys still perfect
North Carolina State recruit Terquavion Smith continues to make his senior season a memorable one.
Smith poured in 50 points to help the Farmville Central boys edge Trinity Academy of Raleigh, 86-78, at home on Feb. 3.
The Jaguars improved to 8-0 overall and were scheduled to play at Eastern Plains 2A Conference foe North Johnston on Feb. 9 before returning home Friday (Feb. 12) to play SouthWest Edgecombe on Senior Night.
Lady Jags are 7-0
The Farmville Central girls basketball team also stayed unbeaten this past week, defeating Beddingfield 65-14 on Feb. 2 and easing past Nash Central 76-33 on Friday (Feb. 5).
The Jags rolled to a 22-5 first-quarter lead and shut out the Bruins 17-0 in the Feb. 2 game.
In Friday’s contest, FCHS led 52-29 after three quarters and put Nash Central away with a 24-4 run in the final quarter.
South Central boys improve to 8-0
South Central’s varsity boys basketball team continues to roll in the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference.
The Falcons emerged 8-0 overall after last week’s contests. They dispatched Eastern Wayne 71-40 on Feb. 2 and slipped past C.B. Aycock 56-53 on Feb. 1.
Omar Harris (23 points) and Moses Tufts (19) led South Central against C.B. Aycock. The two combined for 15-of-30 shooting from the floor on a night where the Falcons were only 36 percent (20-for-55) overall.
Harris and Tufts each grabbed 10 rebounds, while Daylinh Brown dished out seven assists and Jamir Wright added four assists for South Central.
In the victory over Eastern Wayne, Tufts collected 17 points while Wright added 13 for the Falcons. Omar Harris and Brown chipped in with nine and eight points, respectively.
Tufts grabbed 15 of the team’s 34 rebounds and blocked three shots, while Brown added seven assists and three steals. Wright and Harris tallied three assists each.
Lady Falcons win two
The South Central girls basketball team improved to 7-1 in the ECC 3A/4A Conference and 7-2 overall with league wins over Eastern Wayne (63-15) and J.H. Rose (45-30) last week.
Charger boys fall to Pack
Ayden-Grifton’s varsity boys basketball team dropped consecutive games to Washington last week and fell to 4-2 overall and in the Eastern Carolina 2A Conference.
The Pam Pack won 61-44 at home on Friday (Feb. 5) and defeated the Chargers 65-55 on the road on Feb. 3.
Shand Garris and Christian Shearouse had 12 points for the Chargers in the Feb. 5 contest.
In the previous game, Ayden-Grifton placed three players in double figures: Quinton Mitchell had 18 points, while Garris and Mike Honey added 10. Shearouse chipped in with eight points and Marlon Cannon provided six.
A-G girls split
The Ayden-Grifton girls basketball team split last week’s games, edging Eastern Wayne 57-56 on Friday (Jan. 29) and falling to Kinston 44-10 on Jan. 26.
The Chargers emerged 2-3 overall and 1-3 in the Eastern Carolina 2A Conference.
Ayden-Grifton’s next scheduled gae was slated to be Tuesday (Feb. 9) against South Lenoir. The Chargers play Friday at home against North Lenoir.
Greene Central drops two games
The Greene Central varsity boys basketball team dropped to 2-5 overall and 2-4 in the Eastern Carolina 2A Conference with losses to South Lenoir (31-25) and Kinston (82-46) last week.
An 11-6 edge in the third quarter helped South Lenoir overtake Greene Central.
Dontavious Pettaway led the Rams with eight points while Dezmond Cobb added seven and Nemaj Auston chipped in six.
Pettaway added nine rebounds.
In the loss to Kinston, the Vikings won on the strength of big advantages in the second quarter (24-12) and fourth quarter (23-5).
Rayvon Moncrieft led GCHS with 14 points while Pettaway added nine. Moncrieft grabbed six rebounds while Pettaway and Kamari Hall collected five each.