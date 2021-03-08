Many locals Saturday afternoon were tracking the basketball action near Asheboro in Climax, where Farmville Central’s girls’ and boys’ basketball teams both competed at Providence Grove High School in 2A state championship games.
Staff writer/photographer Jim Green was at Providence Grove for the games. Go to reflector.com for weekend coverage, and the Jaguars will be featured with more stories and photos in the Tuesday print edition.
Farmville’s girls played against West Region representative Shelby. The FC boys then battled Hendersonville, aiming for their third straight state championship. All four teams entered Saturday undefeated.
LeClair Classic begins
The 18th annual Keith LeClair Classic began Friday at Clark-LeClair Stadium with East Carolina’s baseball team in its yellow throwback jerseys as a nod to past teams and Keith LeClair, who died from ALS in July 2006. LeClair compiled a 212-96-1 record as head coach of the Pirates for five seasons from 1998-2002, including when current ECU head coach Cliff Godwin was a player for the Pirates.
Appalachian State was the lone opponent in Greenville for this year’s event. Go to reflector.com for more coverage of the App. State-ECU series.