FARMVILLE – Farmville Central’s girls’ soccer team didn’t have a chance to defend its 2019 Eastern Plains 2A Conference championship after COVID-19 ended last season after just two matches.
So the Jaguars had a simple goal when they took the field this year – win it again.
Farmville Central completed its mission Wednesday night, shutting out SouthWest Edgecombe, 2-0, at home.
FCHS improved to 6-2 overall and 5-0 in the EPC 2A, while SouthWest Edgecombe fell to 5-2 in the league and 6-2 overall.
Both the Cougars’ conference losses have come against Farmville Central, which has three matches remaining in the regular season. SWE would have to win out and the Jags would have to lose all of their remaining matches against teams they have handled before.
“Our goal at the beginning of the season was to win our conference again, and we expected to win it again,” said Jaguars’ head coach Ron Denham.
Farmville Central got all of its offense in the first half as Karen Borjas tallied both goals.
Borjas scored her first goal about 10 minutes into the half off a corner kick from Corinne Denham, the coach’s daughter.
Borjas added her second goal on another corner kick – this time from Martha Warner.
“Karen is one of our goal-scorers, and Corinne (who is ranked sixth in the state in goals) is the main goal scorer,” he said. “But it takes the whole team to be successful because if we didn’t have the whole team, we wouldn’t be scoring all these goals.”
The Jaguars won many one-one-one battles on both sides of the ball, heeding Denham’s philosophy of being first to the ball.
“If we’re first to the ball most of the time and we win the ball, hopefully the outcome will be us winning,” he said.
Both of Borjas’ goals came as a result of beating her defender to the ball.
“She was aggressive, got to the ball first and finished,” Denham said.
Having only 11 players for the match meant Denham moved players around, particularly on defense after the Jaguars got the lead. There were two instances where the home team played one player down after Borjas exited in the second half briefly due to an injury and another Jaguar received a yellow card.
That means players have to be willing to play more than one position.
“Today, I had to put Corinne back on defense because we were shorthanded and only had 11 players,” Denham said. “I tell them they can’t play one position because I never know when I will need them (somewhere else).”
Case in point: Danielle Parker, who is normally a goalie, played in the defensive midfield, and Lauryn Pitt handled goaltending duties against the Cougars.
Pitt only had to stop a handful of shots thanks to a defense that didn’t allow many good chances to score.