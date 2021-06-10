KENLY — Farmville Central’s track teams tied and suffered a close loss in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference meet with North Johnston on June 2.
The Jaguar girls and North Johnston each finished with 43 points. North Johnston’s boys defeated Farmville 60-47.
Top-three individual results for Farmville Central are as follows:
• Boys 100: Damon Turnage second (11.9), Malachi Wolf third (12.1)
• Girls 100: Nadiyah Randolph first (13.8), Kamaya Speight second (13.8), Taylor Oden third (13.8)
• Girls 100 hurdles: Danielle Parker first (21.8)
• Girls discus: Lauryn Pitt first (90-04)
• Boys 800: Tiyum Turnage first (2:39), Scott Crisp second (2:55), Hatteras Bunch third (2:56)
• Girls 800: Nadiyah Randolph first (2:50), Leslie Cruz second (3:44)
• Boys 1,600 relay: Farmville Central first (4:10.9)
• Boys shot put: Derqude Dempsey first (40-04.50), Jaden Sexton second (39-00)
• Girls 1,600: Leslie Cruz first (7:47.1)
• Boys Triple Jump: Dantavious Short first (34-00)
• Boys 400: DaMarr Harvey first (50.5), Dantavious Short second (58.1), Chris Rhodes third (59.8)
• Girls 400: Taylor Oden first (1:07.1), Kamaya Speight second (1:07.7)
• Boys 200: Malacki Wolf second (24.7), Tiyun Turnage third (25.1)
• Boys Long Jump: Dantavious Short second (18-03)
• Girls Long Jump: Danielle Parker second (12-09)