FARMVILLE — After a slow start, the Farmville Central basketball team used a 15-0 run in the first quarter to take control of the game on its way to a 96-56 victory over visiting Ayden-Grifton in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference contest Tuesday night.
The Chargers used a hot start from behind the arc to take an early 12-7 lead.
Christian Shearouse and Quinton Mitchell drained a pair of 3-pointers apiece in the first 2:32 of the game to give the visitors the five-point lead.
Farmville Central then scored the next 15 points of the game over a span of 2:32 as a pair of free throws from Semahj Daniels started the run.
An emphatic one-handed dunk from Alex Moye followed on the ensuing possession and seemed to awaken the entire team and crowd.
Mykal Williams added a pair of buckets during the run, while Jayden Pitt, Mykal Williams and Jadakis Daniels added scores on the inside.
A corner trey from Chris Rhodes capped the run to give the home side a 22-12 lead with 2:16 left in the first as the Jaguars eventually led 25-16 after eight minutes of play.
“You can’t give high school basketball players wide-open shots,” Farmville Central head coach Larry Williford said of his team’s slow start. “Those first couple they hit were catch and shoot 3s and they are a very good three-point shooting team.”
Farmville Central (15-3, 7-0 EPC) then doubled its lead in the second quarter, taking a 49-31 lead into the half.
While the Jaguars did not go on any extensive runs in the frame, they often traded two scores on their end for one on Ayden-Grifton’s end of the court.
Farmville Central did get a pair of 5-0 runs early in the frame, as the first came in the opening 37 seconds on a bucket from Pitt followed by a Moye 3-pointer.
Pitt got the second five-point run going with a three-point play, then a score in the paint from Jadakis Daniels made it 34-21 with 4:53 to play in the opening half.
An 8-1 run late in the quarter gave the hosts their biggest lead of the half at 49-27 as Jadakis Daniels and Xavier Sheppard each scored four points during the stretch.
The Chargers (8-7, 3-4 EPC) got a pair of quick scores from TJ Carney and Shearouse in the closing seconds to get the deficit back down to 18 at the half.
Farmville Central got scoring contributions from nine players on the night, as all nine scored in the first half.
Pitt led a group of five players who finished in double figures as the junior scored a game-high 23 points.
Sheppard followed with 12 points, while Jadakis Daniels, Semahj Daniels and Moye all scored five and Rhodes chipped in eight in the win.
“If you’re fortunate enough to go deep in the playoffs, one guy is not going to carry you every night,” Williford said. “It’s gotta take a village of guys to do it and hopefully going forward, these injuries will end up being a blessing in disguise.”
The Jaguars continued their strong play in the second half, using a 9-0 run to build on their lead.
Moye got the run started with a score and capped it with a 3-pointer after scores from Pitt and Semahj Daniels.
Farmville Central got a pair of 3s in the quarter from Pitt, who scored eight points in the frame, while Shearouse had a big quarter for the Chargers, hitting two 3s and scoring nine of his team-high 21 in the frame.
The home side took a 72-46 lead after three before opening the fourth on a 14-1 run.
The three ball was key in the run, as Rhodes knocked down a pair to go along with one deep ball from Williams that gave the Jaguars an 86-47 advantage with 4:48 left in the game.
Scores from Williams and Brandon Knight in the final minute gave Farmville Central its biggest lead of the night at 96-54 before Shearouse hit a pair of foul shots in the closing seconds to finish the scoring.
Farmville Central remains at home to face Washington Friday, while Ayden-Grifton returns home to take on Washington Thursday.
Girls’ Game Farmville Central 67 Ayden-Grifton 27
Behind a strong first half and a balanced scoring effort Farmville Central, secured a win over visiting Ayden-Grifton in Eastern Plains 2A Conference play Tuesday.
The Jaguars scored the game’s first 16 points on their way to taking a 25-6 lead after eight minutes of play.
Amiyah Joyner got the scoring started just four seconds in as she scored 11 of her game-high 12 points in the opening 16-point run.
Journee McDaniel and Jahnyah Willoughby both added scores during the run while Destiny May chipped in a free throw as the home side led 16-0 at the 4:30 mark of the first.
A score from Janisja Carmon closed the scoring in the opening frame as Farmville Central (15-4, 7-0 EPC) led by 19 after one.
The Jaguars then opened the second quarter on a 9-0 run behind 3-pointers from Carma Wright and Kamiyah Wooten.
After a five-point run by Ayden-Grifton (1-12, 1-6 EPC) on a Temia Edwards score followed by a Tra’dasia Payton 3-pointer, the hosts went on another 9-0 run and Farmville Central led 53-16 at the half.
With a running clock in the second half, the Jaguars outscored Ayden-Grifton 11-6 in the third to take a 64-22 lead into the final quarter of play.
The teams then combined for just eight points on three made field goals in the final eight minutes as the Jaguars closed out the 40-point win.
Behind Joyner’s 12 points, Farmville Central got 11 points from both Carmon and McDaniel, while Wooten added nine.