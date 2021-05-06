FARMVILLE — Farmville Central’s girls soccer season is over.
The Jaguars, the No. 4 seed, took No. 13 seed South Columbus to overtime but fell 2-1 Monday night in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
Corinne Denham scored the only goal for Farmville Central, which finished 9-3 overall as champions of the Eastern Plains Conference.
Olivia Clark and Lauren Clark each had a goal and an assist for South Columbus, which improved to 10-2 overall. Both tallies happened in the overtime session.
Falcons fall
RALEIGH — South Central’s girls soccer season ended Monday night with a 3-1 loss to Cardinal Gibbons in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. The Falcons finished 8-4-1 overall, while Gibbons improved to 10-2.