FARMVILLE — Farmville Central’s girls soccer season is over.

The Jaguars, the No. 4 seed, took No. 13 seed South Columbus to overtime but fell 2-1 Monday night in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs.

Corinne Denham scored the only goal for Farmville Central, which finished 9-3 overall as champions of the Eastern Plains Conference.

Olivia Clark and Lauren Clark each had a goal and an assist for South Columbus, which improved to 10-2 overall. Both tallies happened in the overtime session.

Falcons fall

RALEIGH — South Central’s girls soccer season ended Monday night with a 3-1 loss to Cardinal Gibbons in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. The Falcons finished 8-4-1 overall, while Gibbons improved to 10-2.

