FARMVILLE – Farmville Central’s girls tennis team came away with a 6-3 victory over Bear Grass Charter School on Monday.
The Jaguars earned three wins in singles, which included a forfeit victory at No. 6 (BGC had only five players for the match and also had to forfeit the No. 3 doubles match).
In singles, FC earned wins at No. 2 (Savannah Reel defeated Mary Osborn 8-1), No. 3 (Rebecca Davenport defeated Kristina Nicholson 8-1) and No. 5 (Molly Williams defeated Gracelynn Beacham 8-5). No. 6 Elaina Nichols got a forfeit in her match.
Bear Grass Charter picked up victories at No. 1 singles (Kristin Ingalls 8-4 over Moniya Midgette) and No. 4 (Savannah Hale 8-6 over Lyndan Massey).
The Jaguars earned doubles wins at No. 2 (Reel and Nichols defeated Hale and Nicholson 8-5) and at No. 3 by forfeit (Massey and Williams). FC’s No. 1 doubles duo of Midgette and Davenport fell 8-3 to Ingalls and Osborn.
In last week’s matches, Farmville Central suffered an 8-1 loss to SouthWest Edgecombe on Thursday (May 20).
The lone win by the Jaguars came from the No. 1 doubles team of Moniya Midgette and Kylie Burnette, who won 8-4 over Carley Edwards and Brianna Garbrandt.
No. 1 Midgette and No. 2 Savannah Reel lost in singles 8-6, while No. 5 Lyndan Massey fell 8-5.
The other competitive doubles match came from FC’s No. 2 duo of Reel and Rebecca Davenport, who were edged 9-7 by Leah Mowen and Katie Taylor.
In a May 18 match, the Jaguars fell 9-0 to a solid North Johnston squad.
FCHS garnered six games in six singles matches (Reel lost 8-3 at No. 2), Burnette fell 8-2 at No. 3 and Holly Williams lost 8-1 at No. 6).
The Jags’ No. 1 doubles duo of Midgette and Burnette suffered an 8-3 defeat, while the No. 2 pairing of Reel and Davenport fell 8-2.