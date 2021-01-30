FARMVILLE – “If we can stay focused and play as a team, we can win.”
Those were the words of Farmville Central girls’ basketball coach Hollis Harper after his Jaguars won the battle of unbeatens, 90-49 over North Pitt Friday night in a matchup for the Eastern Plains 2A Conference lead.
Farmville Central improved to 4-0 in the EPC and 5-0 overall, while the Panthers dropped to 3-1 in league play and 6-1 overall.
“In the games we’ve won, we have had too many turnovers,” Harper said. “We came out focused tonight, played good defense and shared the ball. It was a team effort.”
The Jaguars’ pressure defense on the perimeter made it difficult for the Panthers to get the ball inside. That left Zamareya Jones to hoist up shots from behind the three-point line in an effort to keep North Pitt in the game.
Jones’ first triple came just inside seven minutes of the first quarter and cut the Jaguars lead to 4-3 after Jahnyah Willoughby scored on a turnover and Amiya Joyner converted a follow shot.
While Jones was a bright spot for the Panthers – tallying a game-high 28 points on 10 field goals (six of which were 3-pointers), Farmville Central was balanced offensively and relentless on both ends of the court.
A bucket from J’Nadia Maye sliced the deficit to 6-5, but the Jaguars finished the quarter on a 12-2 run as Joyner had six points, while Jnaiya Foskey had a bucket and Journee McDaniel added a pair of free throws for an 18-7 lead.
The Jaguars limited North Pitt to one shot on most trips down the court.
Needed offense in transition after creating turnovers from your defense?
Farmville had plenty of that.
Offensive rebounding into points? Sure.
Outside shooting? The Jags not only matched Jones, but many of the eight triples came off assists from the perimeter.
Farmville even scored when it ran its conventional offense. And most times when the Panthers did score, the Jags responded on the other end – quickly.
FCHS built an 11-point advantage (28-17) in the second stanza after a couple of rebounds/follow shots by Joyner.
Jones’ triple made it 28-20 with 3:37 left in the first half.
That was as close as the Panthers got, however.
The Jaguars finished the half on a 12-5 run (McDaniel had five points, one a 3-pointer) while Joyner added a three-point play, Kalyn Baker added two free throws and Jordan Joyner added a basket) to take a 40-25 lead.
The home team’s lead kept growing in the second half.
Jordan Joyner, McDaniel and Willoughby sparked a 23-15 edge to extend the lead to 23 (63-40) despite eight points from Jones, a bucket from Maye and five free throws.
A 23-5 outburst over the first four minutes of the final quarter pushed the lead even farther, and a fast-break basket by Foskey made it 86-45 with 3:56 remaining – necessitating the continuous clock.
Amiya Joyner led four FCHS players in double figures with 25 points, followed by McDaniel with 20, Jordan Joyner with 18 and Willoughby with 12. Foskey and Baker chipped in eight and seven points, respectively.
Maye tallied nine points for North Pitt.