FARMVILLE — The long-anticipated first girls’ basketball matchup of the season between Farmville Central and North Pitt did not disappoint Wednesday night as the host Jaguars came away with a 69-57 victory.
The battle for first place in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference saw two of the top players in the state in Farmville Central’s Amiya Joyner and North Pitt’s Zamareya Jones go head-to-head.
The duo both came out of the gate hot in a fast-paced first quarter that saw a handful of momentum swings before Farmville (14-4, 6-0 EPC) eventually took a 22-17 lead into the second.
“It was a big game. I told my girls if we stay patient and we stay humble we’ll be okay,” Farmville Central head coach Hollis Harper said. “(North Pitt) are a good team, they’ve got good guards all around and we kept playing good defense, got some breaks and went down and scored.”
Joyner started the scoring six seconds into the game before a Journee McDaniel 3-pointer gave the Jaguars a 5-0 lead just 35 seconds into the first.
North Pitt then used a 7-2 run to tie the game at seven apiece behind five points from Jones, as the sophomore capped the run with a trey at the 5:26 mark of the first.
Kenae Edwards added a 3 of her own just less than two minutes later to give the Panthers a 11-9 lead before a bucket from Aquarius Pettaway doubled the lead on the next trip down the floor.
The home side responded with a quick six-point burst that was part of an 11-2 run to recapture the lead.
Joyner accounted for seven of the 11 points behind a three-point play while Jahnyah Willoughby added a foul shot and McDaniel chipped in with her second trey of the quarter.
Joyner and Jones, who finished with 13 and 10 points in the first quarter respectively, traded buckets in the final minute of the frame as Farmville held a five-point lead after eight minutes of play.
The Jaguars senior went on to finish with a game-high 38 to go along with 19 rebounds, while Jones led North Pitt (14-3, 4-1 EPC) with 29 points and eight boards.
The duo continued their strong play in the second, as Jones added another double-digit quarter with 10 points while Joyner scored nine and came down with seven of her rebounds in the frame.
The teams traded short runs in the frame, as Farmville had spurts of five and four points, while the Panthers went on a pair of four-point swings.
A pair of free throws from Jones with 5.9 ticks left in the half cut the home side’s lead down to 34-31 heading into the break.
North Pitt came out strong in the third quarter, as it used a 6-2 run to knot the score at 41 with 3:50 left.
Jones, Edwards and Kyleigh Barrett all contributed buckets during the run.
The Jaguars responded with a pair of scores from Joyner and Janisja Carmon just 18 seconds apart before a score from Edwards cut Farmville’s lead in half at 45-43 with 3:07 left in the quarter.
The home side then closed the third on a 13-0 run to break the game open and take a 58-43 lead into the final quarter of play.
Joyner accounted for eight points on the run, as she got the swing going by scoring on back-to-back possessions after grabbing offensive rebounds.
McDaniel added a 3-pointer during the run while Kamiyah Wooten chipped in a bucket.
Joyner closed the scoring with a basket with eight seconds to go off a McDaniel block on the other end to send the Jaguars into the fourth up 15.
After a 6-0 Farmville Central lead early in the fourth pushed its lead to 64-45 with 6:07 left, the Panthers began to battle back.
North Pitt used a 9-0 run over the next 2:50 to cut the deficit down to 10 as Pettaway book-ended the run with scores in the paint and Jones accounted for the other six points.
With all of the momentum in favor of the Panthers, the action came to a sudden halt with 2:51 to play, as Jones took a hard fall in the paint after going up for an offensive rebound.
Jones was carried off the court and did not return, and North Pitt was unable to get within single digits down the stretch.
A three-point play from McDaniel, who finished the night with 15 points, ended the visitors’ lengthy run as Farmville Central secured the 69-57 win.
“This well help us in the playoffs. North Pitt gave us a tight game, a lot of our games have been blowouts, so hopefully we can have some more competition like that,” Harper said.
Boys’ Game Farmville Central 77 North Pitt 21
The Jaguars used a stifling defense and a hot-shooting offense in a dominant opening quarter on their way to a 77-21 victory over visiting North Pitt Wednesday.
After the Panthers opened the scoring on a bucket by NiJay Lee 21 seconds in, Farmville Central (14-3, 6-0 EPC) scored the next 26 points on its way to taking a 31-3 advantage into the second quarter.
Alex Moye got the run started with a 3-pointer, giving the Jaguars a lead they would hold the rest of the game.
Farmville Central, which was without two of its traditional starters on the night, got six consecutive points from Jadakis Daniels during the run, while Jayden Pitt added five points during the stretch.
Mykal Williams, who scored seven of his 10 points in the opening frame, closed the quarter with a buzzer-beating layup after coming away with a steal to give the hosts a 28-point lead after eight minutes.
Daniels led the Jaguars’ balanced scoring attack with 12 points on the night, followed by 11 from Pitt, then Williams’ 10, nine apiece from Omaurie Phillips and Xavier Sheppard and eight from Chris Rhodes.
The Jaguars continued their dominant play in the second quarter, outscoring North Pitt 30-6 in the frame to take a 61-9 lead into the half.
Farmville Central used runs of 10-0 and 9-0 in the frame as it saw four different players combine to drain five 3-pointers in the quarter.
Williams had a pair of 3s, while Pitt, Brandon Knight and Rhodes all connected from deep as well.
The pace of play slowed down after the break, as only 13 points were scored in the third that saw the Jaguars lead 67-16 heading to the fourth.
Sheppard took over in the fourth, as the freshman scored eight of Farmville’s 10 points to help the home side close out the 56-point win.
Farmville Central is back at home Tuesday when it takes on Ayden-Grifton, while North Pitt (5-10, 3-2 EPC) welcomes Greene Central Monday.