Periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: March 31, 2020 @ 3:04 pm
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.
VALLEE, FELICIA LOUISE 03/01/2020
Age: 34 Sex: F Race: W Height: 503 Weight: 170
NONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4104.55 Type: USC Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector