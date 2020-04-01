Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 58F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 1, 2020 @ 11:35 am
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.
WHITEHEAD, KELVON D. 03/05/2020
Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 150
FTA-SIMPLE AFFRAY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector