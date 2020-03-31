FRAZIER, DIXIE INEZ 03/05/2020
Age: 42 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 400
MISDEMEANOR STALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: March 31, 2020 @ 9:26 pm