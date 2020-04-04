Mainly clear. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: April 4, 2020 @ 5:01 pm
DUNCAN, JEROME 03/05/2020
Age: 48 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 210
LARCENY, MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
POSSES COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC
The Daily Reflector