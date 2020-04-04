Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 67F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 4, 2020 @ 6:38 am
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.
ROACH, ROY LEE 03/06/2020
Age: 66 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 140
VIOLATION OF COURT ORDER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector