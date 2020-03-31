KOONCE, LUTHER JUNE 03/07/2020
Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 156
PAROLE VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
PAROLE VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PROR
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: March 31, 2020 @ 9:26 pm