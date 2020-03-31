Cloudy with periods of rain. High 59F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: March 31, 2020 @ 1:51 pm
BROWN, SHAWN MONTWELL 03/07/2020
Age: 41 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 180
SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector