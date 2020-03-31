Rain. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Rain. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: March 31, 2020 @ 3:26 pm
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.
DANIELS, DEMETRA EVONNE 03/09/2020
Age: 25 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 139
SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: UNSC Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector