Updated: April 1, 2020 @ 3:32 am
ANDERSON, DAVID WAYNE 03/09/2020
Age: 40 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 200
FTA-SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
