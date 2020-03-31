EBRON, RAKYM SHAHEED 03/10/2020
Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 260
ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: March 31, 2020 @ 9:26 pm