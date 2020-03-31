CANNON, FLOYD JEFFREY 03/10/2020
Age: 40 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 165
CHILD SUPPORT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $438.00 Type: USC Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: March 31, 2020 @ 9:26 pm