DUKE, TIMOTHY HUNTER 03/11/2020
Age: 23 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 220
FTA DISCLOSE PRIVATE IMAGES/ADULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $45000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: March 31, 2020 @ 9:26 pm