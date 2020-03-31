Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 58F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: April 1, 2020 @ 1:31 am
HYMAN, KENDALL 03/14/2020
Age: 35 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 250
DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector