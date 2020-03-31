Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. High 57F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph..
A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 1, 2020 @ 2:31 am
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.
WILLIAMS, ERIC LAVON 03/14/2020
Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 155
FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector