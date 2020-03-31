EARLY, JOHN LAWRENCE 03/15/2020
Age: 59 Sex: M Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 180
FELONY HIT/RUN INJURY - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: March 31, 2020 @ 9:26 pm