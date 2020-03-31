MCLAURIN, BRIANA LANAY 03/17/2020
Age: 20 Sex: F Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 135
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $150000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: March 31, 2020 @ 9:26 pm