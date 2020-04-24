MATIAS, TRAVIS MATTHEW 03/24/2020
Age: 30 Sex: M Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 150
PAROLE WARRANT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PROB
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially this morning. High 82F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 72F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 8, 2020 @ 11:29 am