Updated: April 4, 2020 @ 3:56 am
HARMON, SHERIDAN BAKARI 03/25/2020
Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 150
RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector